MBOSE HSLC SSLC Results 2021: Meghalaya 12th Arts Results Declared, 80.75% Students Pass

MBOSE HSLC Results 2021: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Meghalaya Board HSSLC results for 2021 on August 5 at 10 am. The students who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 results 2021 can check the results on the official website of the Meghalaya board official website. A total of 20740 regular students have passed the exam making the pass percentage 80.75%.

The pass percentage of regular male candidates is 79.22%. The pass percentage of regular female candidates is 87.63%. A total of 18083 regular candidates passed the exam making a pass percentage of 83.97. A total of 60.18% male non-regular students and 67.68% females have passed the exam making the pass percentage -64.05%.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government successfully managed to conduct the SSLC Class 10 and HSSLC Class 12 examinations. Several states have canceled their Class 10, 12 board exams, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, this did not stop the Meghalayan government from conducting HSLC 10th and SSLC 12th exams.

MBOSE HSLC SSLC Results 2021

MBOSE HSLC and SSLC result 2021: The examinations were held from April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021. Notably, more than 60,000 students have appeared for the HSLC and SSLA exams this year. The students can check the results once they are declared on the official website of the Meghalaya Board exam. Moreover, students can also use direct links to check the results. i.e. megresults.nic.in

Important things you will need before checking MBOSE SSLC Results in 2021

Meghalaya board class 10 and 12 results 2021: Before checking HSLC SSLC results 2021, the students will require details such as enrollment number, unique identification code (if any). It is recommended that students keep the original copy of their class 10 or class 12 identity card or registration. Having a stable internet connection along with a working mobile or laptop is necessary.

MBOSE HSLC and SSLC results in 2021: Here's how to check the results