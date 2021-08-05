MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Meghalaya Class 10th Results Declared, 52.91% Students Pass

MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has been published by the Meghalaya Board SSLC results for 2021 on August 5 at 11 am. The students who appeared for the class 10 exam can now check the results on the official website of the Meghalaya board website. A total of 34003 out of 64269 students have passed the exam making the pass percentage of 52.91%.

MBOSE HSLC and SSLC result 2021

The examinations were held from April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021. Notably, more than 60,000 students have appeared for the HSLC and SSLC exams this year. The result of the class 12th HSLC exam was declared at 10 am on August 5 on the official website of the Meghalaya board. This year a total of 20,740 regular class 12 students have passed the exam making the pass percentage 80.75%.

Read full details of MBOSE SSLC Result 2021 here.

Meghalaya board 10th result 2021: Here's a direct link to check the result

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government successfully managed to conduct the MBOSE Class 10th and HSSLC Class 12 examinations. Several states have canceled their Class 10, 12 board exams, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, this did not stop the Meghalayan government from conducting HSLC 10th and SSLC 12th exams. Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2021

Do THIS before you check Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2021

MBOSE SSLC Class 10th Result 2021: Before checking the Meghalaya Board SLLC Result, the students will require details such as enrollment number, unique identification code (if any). It is recommended that students keep the original copy of their class 10 identity card or registration card. Having a stable internet connection along with a working mobile or laptop is necessary.

MBOSE Class 10th result 2021: Here's how to download the result