MECON Recruitment 2021: Govt Job Openings Announced For Managerial Posts; Check Details

MECON Recruitment: MECON Limited, which is under the Ministry of Steel, has invited applications from candidates for various posts, including Assistant Manager, Dy Manager, and Executives, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MECON Executive Recruitment 2021 on or before December 25, 2021, through the official website - meconlimited.co.in. This recruitment drive would fill a total of 78 posts in the organization, and the selection of the candidates will be based on a personal interview. The last date to fill the application form is December 25, 2021. The selected candidates will be posted in Jharkhand, Ranchi.

MECON Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts Number of vacancies Assistant Manager 17 Deputy Manager 25 Manager 22 Senior Manager 04 AGM 02 DGM 03 GM 05

MECON Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit

Grades Age Grade E1 30 years Grade E2 32 years Grade E3 36 years Grade E4 40 years Grade E5 44 years Grade E6 47 years Grade E7 52 years

MECON Ranchi Recruitment: Here's how to apply for MECON Recruitment

Step 1: Candidates who want to apply need to visit the Career page of meconlimited.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Careers."

Step 3: Then select the "Career Opportunities" option.

Step 4: Click here for the "Apply Online" option.

Step 5: Then, fill out and submit the application form.

Step 6: Now, pay the application fee online.

Step 7: The list of candidates who qualify for the screening process will be published on the company website to be called for a personal interview.

Image: Unsplash