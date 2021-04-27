Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 123 Apprentice Posts For Class 8, 10 Pass

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: National Apprentice Promotion Scheme (NAPS) has invited online applications for the engagement of apprentices in Kolkata metro railways. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for NAPS- metro railway recruitment online. There are a total of 123 vacancies.

Candidates who have passed class 8th or class 10th can apply for the metro railway recruitment 2021. The posts include fitter, electrician, machinist, welder, a plumber at Kolkatta, West Bengal. The aspirants who are interested to apply for Metro Railway Recruitment can apply online by visiting the official website of NAPS- www.apprenticeshipindia.org.

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

Fitter -- 76 posts

Electrician -- 23 posts

Machinist -- 8 posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) -- 8 posts

Plumber -- 8 posts

Total -- 123 posts

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the class 8th exam from a recognized board can apply for welder gas and electric. Those who have passed the class 10th exam can apply for Fitter, Electrician, Machinist, and Plumber. The lower age limit is 14 years. Candidates will be paid a stipend ranging from Rs 7700 to 10,000.

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear an interview. The list of selected candidates will be uploaded to the website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

Kolkata Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Notification and application link