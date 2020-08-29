States, UTs Can Permit Schools To Call 50% Of Staff, Students From September 21, Says MHA

As the Ministry of Home Affairs released the Unlock 4 guidelines, it said that states and UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to the schools at a time from September 21.

As India's COVID-19 cases soar, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres.

The guidelines said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

The MHA also said that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30 and online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

An official release said that the decisions had been taken with extensive consultation with states and union territories.

"These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States and UTs," the MHA said.

READ: Unlock 4: MHA extends lockdown in containment zones upto Sep 30; metros to resume by Sep 7

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA issues Unlock 4 guidelines as India's tally rises to 34 lakh

Unlock 4 guidelines

As per MHA guidelines, metro services will resume from September 7, Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political congregations limited to 100 people and open-air theatres will be allowed to open will be allowed from 21 September. While educational institutions will remain shut, MHA has permitted certain activities. Here are the exemptions:

States to allow 50% of teaching & non-teaching staff in schools

Students of Classes 9-12 can visit on voluntary basis, subject to written consent of parent/guardian

Skill training will be allowed in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or state/central govts.

Higher education institutions have been allowed to reopen for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works

READ: Karnataka relaxes inter-state movement; revokes quarantine, isolation, testing travellers

READ: Centre extends lockdown in containment zones till July 31; Unlock 2 guidelines issued