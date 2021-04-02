MHA IB ACIO Result 2021 Declared For Tier-1 Exam, See List Of Qualified Candidates Here

Quick links:
MHA IB ACIO Result (Image Credit: Shutterstock)
IB ACIO Results 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday declared the results of Intelligence Bureau - Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II and executive posts. The IB-ACIO tier 1 exam was held from February 18 to 20. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their IB ACIO Results 2021 online by visiting the official website mha.gov.in.
Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 2000 vacancies for the posts of ACIO, executive officers. Candidates who have cleared the tier 1 exam will have to appear for the tier 2 exam. The IB ACIO Tier 2 exam will carry 50 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour. The schedule for IB ACIO Tier 2 will be announced soon. "Candidates would be intimated about the date, time, and venue of Tier-II exam in due course. Email/SMS alert would be sent to the candidates at their registered email/mobile number," the official notice reads. After clearing the tier 2 exam, candidates will have to clear the tier 3 round that will be the interview round. The pay level for the posts is going to be level 7 Rs 44,990-1,42,400.