MHT CET 2021 Exam To Be Conducted In The Last Week Of July Or First Week Of August

The MHT CET or the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for professional courses after Class 12 could be held in the last week of July or the first week of August. The announcement was made by Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant in Nagpur on Tuesday. Read on to know more about MHT CET 2021 exam date.

Tentative MHT CET 2021 exam date released

As per the statement by Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister, the Common Entrance Exam for professional courses after Class 12 will be held in Maharashtra in the last week of July or the first week of August. Uday Samant did not mention any specific dates for the exam, however. Speaking to the press, Uday Samant also announced that in-person classes for colleges will not be starting as now, considering the COVID-19 situation.

"The CET can be held in July last week or the first week of August," Uday Samant said

The state government has already filled up about 1,200 out of 4,084 college teachers' posts that a high powered committee had recommended, but the process had to be stopped mid-way due to COVID-19, Uday Samant told the press. He also added that the recruitment process will begin again soon. Speaking about this topic, Samant said that a long-standing demand of contractual teachers in government-aided colleges is that they be paid similarly, or on par with the teachers in private universities. This request from the contractual teachers will be fulfilled soon.

Regarding the issue of reopening physical classes in colleges, Samant said that colleges cannot open in the current situation and online classes will have to continue for now. He also added that the state disaster management authority will review the situation and decide on a course of action to begin in-person classes in the future. Many schools and colleges around the country had chosen to cancel or postpone their exams due to the serious COVID-19 conditions. Stay tuned for more MHT CET news and education updates.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK