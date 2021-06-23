MHT CET MBA 2021 Registration Begins. Know Eligibility, Last Date And Application Process

MHT CET MBA 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra, has opened the registration portal for the MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2021 on Tuesday. Students willing to take admission can apply on the website https://mba2021.mahacet.org/ by following below mentioned steps. It is for the year 2021-22. The CET will be held at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra.

MAH CET MBA 2021: Important Dates

Online registration and confirmation of application form on the website- 22nd June 2021

Last date to apply- 17th July at 11.59 pm

Maharashtra CET MBA 2021

Maharashtra Government organizes CET which is Common Entrance Test. It is the gateway to get admission to professional courses. Professional courses include MBA and MMS. Notice issued by State common entrance test cell of Maharashtra reads, "The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website https://mba2021.mahacet.org/ of the State Common Entrance Test Cell. This is for information all concern students/ parents/ institutions/ Stake Holders."

MHT CET MBA 2021: How to register

Go to https://mba2021.mahacet.org/StaticPages/HomePage

Click on 'New Registration

Read the instructions carefully and click on 'I Accept and Proceed'

Fill in the details required

OTP will be sent to the mobile number for activation of login

Once ID is activated, the fee section will be popped up

Pay fee, click on submit and take a printout

Maharashtra MBA CET 2021: Eligibility

Eligibility for MHT MBA CET Registration-

Students must have passed a minimum of three years Bachelor’s Degree course.

Degree should be only of Universities that are recognized by University Grants Commission(UGC) or Association of Indian Universities

The graduation degree of any discipline is valid.

The student should at least secured 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent (at least 45% in case of candidates of backward class categories and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only) or its equivalent;

Students who are appearing or have appeared for the final year are also eligible

MHT MBA CET Registration: Points to remember

Maharashtra State Candidate MUST clearly mention the category

In case of reservation, the candidate must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate, and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate as is applicable (valid up to 31st March 2022).

Candidates should use their active E-mail ID and Mobile Number for the registration

Candidate should keep their E-mail ID and Mobile Number active till the process of CET and Centralised Admission is over

Do not share your Application No, Password, and OTP with anybody.

Use Good Quality Photograph, Signature, and Document for Proof of Identity Images for Uploading.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website www.mahacet.org for the latest notifications

MHT CET MBA 2021 Fees-