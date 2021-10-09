MHT CET Result 2021 To Be Declared By October 28; Check Full Details Here

MHT CET Result 2021:The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, (MHT CET) 2021 Result declaration date. The MHT CET results will be released on or before October 28, 2021. Candidates can get all the information related to MHT CET on the official website - cetcell.mahcet.org.

Meanwhile, the answer keys will be published by the exam conducting body on October 11, 2021. Candidates can raise valid objections, and the period for challenging answer keys will be 2 days. If the board finds that the objection raised by the candidates is valid, they will not inform the candidate personally, but the final answer and result will carry the corrections.

MHT CET Result 2021: Important dates

Event Dates Release of Provisional Answer Keys October 11, 2021 Objection rating window opens October 12, 2021 Last date to raise objections October 13, 2021, till 5 pm MHT CET Result date On or Before October 28, 2021

Maharashtra CET Results: More details

However, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has scheduled to reconduct the examination on October 9 and 10 for those candidates who were not able to appear in the examination due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. This year a total of 1.5 lakh students appeared in the MHT CET. It is recommended to check the official website for more details regarding the examination, result, and answer key.

