MP UG Admission 2021: Students Can Now Apply For Engineering, Pharmacy And Diploma Courses

The Madhya Pradesh board has released the notification for MP UG Admission 2021. According to the official release, students will now be able to apply for admission in various undergraduate courses such as Engineering, Diploma, and Pharmacy courses. The opening of the applications started on Tuesday, August 10. All those candidates who are willing to apply for the aforementioned courses can visit the official website-mptechedu.org.

MP UG Engineering admissions

Madhya Pradesh undergraduate admission 2021 will be available for B Pharma. 28,000 seats in Polytechnics, and 17,000 seats are available for D Pharma. As per the notification issued by the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment, Government of Madhya Pradesh, the counseling process for the courses will be held in different phases. Notably, the admission procedure for masters is also likely to start soon. Once the admission starts, students can apply for admission to Masters of Business Administration, Master of Computer Applications, and Master of Pharmacy. However, the process of admission for Post Graduate courses has not been released yet.

MP UG Admission 2021

The Madhya Pradesh college admissions for diploma and other courses will start from August 10, 2021, and the MP UG Admission Date of Counselling for Bachelors of Engineering (BE), B Tech JEE Admission 2021 will start from September 25, 2021 (tentative). Students can now take admissions for the session 2021-22 in government, self-government, grant-aided, and self-financed institutions across Madhya Pradesh. The counseling procedure for admission to diploma courses will be based on the Eklavya scheme and the Dr. Babasahed Ambedkar scheme.

MP UG Engineering admissions: Counseling procedure

The counseling process for the Engineering Diploma based on class 10 marks started today (August 10, 2021). Similarly, the counseling procedure for the non-PPT diploma started today. The counseling process will be strictly based on class 12 marks.

MP college admissions: Counseling for other courses starts on August 10, 2021

The BHM counseling based on class 12 marks will start today. Meanwhile, the counseling for B Arch NATA will start on August 15, 2021. If candidates are facing problems or have any queries regarding the admission procedure, they can reach out to the Madhya Pradesh education help center by using the helpline email address of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)-dte.helceter@mpgov.in.

