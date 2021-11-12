MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 For Asst Motor Vehicle Inspector Post Released

Quick links:
MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the main admit card for 2021 on the official website. Candidates can download and find more information about the exam by visiting mpsc.gov.in. The exam would be held for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. This recruitment process would fill a total of 240 vacancies. The MPSC will conduct the main exam on November 20, 2021. According to an official notice issued by the MPSC, candidates should note that they must reach the examination center at least 1.5 hours before the exam starts.
The examination would be conducted under strict COVID measures and candidates need to abide by COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others. In case candidates are having any doubt or issues regarding the exam they can contact the helpline by writing on -online@mpsc.gov.in or contact-secretary@mpsc.gov.in. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.