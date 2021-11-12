MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 For Asst Motor Vehicle Inspector Post Released

MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the main admit card for 2021 on the official website. Candidates can download and find more information about the exam by visiting mpsc.gov.in. The exam would be held for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. This recruitment process would fill a total of 240 vacancies. The MPSC will conduct the main exam on November 20, 2021. According to an official notice issued by the MPSC, candidates should note that they must reach the examination center at least 1.5 hours before the exam starts.

MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

STEP 1 : To download the MPSC Mains Admit card visit the official website - mpsc.gov.in .

To download the MPSC Mains Admit card visit the official website - . STEP 2: Then, click on "Online Facilities" and click on the "Admission Certificate" option.

STEP 3: Automatically, a new window would open up.

STEP 4: Candidates must note that they have to log in using credentials such as Mobile Number or Aadhar Card or DOB.

STEP 5: The Admit Card would appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates are recommended to take a copy of the Admit Card for future use.

MPSC Mains Exam 2021

The examination would be conducted under strict COVID measures and candidates need to abide by COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others. In case candidates are having any doubt or issues regarding the exam they can contact the helpline by writing on -online@mpsc.gov.in or contact-secretary@mpsc.gov.in. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

