MPSC 2020: MPSC Preliminary Exam Postponed By The Commission; Check Details

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed its MPSC 2020 preliminary exam. Earlier, the State Service Prelims Exam was to take place on September 13, 2020. However, the commission released a notification about the postponement on its official website at www.mpse.gov.in. So, the MPSE exam would happen a week later on September 20, 2020. Here are further details about the MPSC 2020 exam that you must check out. Read on:

MPSC preliminary exam postponed

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed its MPSC 2020 preliminary exam as it was clashing with NEET 2020 examination. So, the officials have delayed MPSC 2020 by one week. It marks the third time when the MPSC exam had to postpone amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the authorities had to conduct MPSC 2020 in April but delayed it till June because of the coronavirus outbreak. Later on, the schedule of the MPSC exam changed to September.

Now, due to the clashes with NEET 2020, the commission planned to postpone the MPSC 2020 for one week. Since NEET 2020 is a national-level examination, it could create problems for the applicants. So, the MPSC exam would take place on September 20, 2020.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission news

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission released the official notification for the MPSC 2020 on December 23, 2019. Candidates could apply for the exam until January 13, 2020. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission would reportedly recruit for 200 vacancies in different departments for Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Tahsildar among other positions.

MPSC 2020 State Service Prelims Exam syllabus has two subjects. They need to prepare for General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) for the MPSE exam. There would be negative marking for wrong answers as well.

The selection of candidates for MPSE 2020 takes place as per their results in Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. So, the applicants would have to qualify in all the stages to get their name in the merit list. For further details, candidates can check the official notification on the MPSC exam website at www.mpsc.gov.in.

