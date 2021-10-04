MPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 300 Medical Officer Posts; See Details

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Manipur Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification. The recent recruitment drive aims to hire 300 candidates for the position of Medical Officer posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the above-mentioned position can do it now. The deadline to apply for the same is October 20, 2021. To apply, candidates will have to visit the official website which is mpscmanipur.gov.in.

Coming to the eligibility for the post, the minimum required age is 21 years and the upper age limit is 38 years. However, certain age relaxation is allowed as per rules. Candidates can check the age relaxation on the official website. In order to be eligible candidates should be able to speak in Manipuri language or any other tribal dialect of Manipur. Here is the list of important dates and steps to apply here.

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application begins for Medical Officer post on October 1, 2021

The last date to apply for the Medical Officer post is October 20, 2021

MPSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website at mpscmanipur.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the recruitment tab

Candidates have to click on the "Apply Online" option

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to fill in the details and upload necessary documents such as their photograph, signature, education qualification certificates, and others.

Candidates will then have to pay the application fee online

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Details

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview as been notified by MPSC. The duration of the written exam is three hours. In those three hours, candidates will have to answer questions in MCQ format. Questions would be asked from Pediatrics, General Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, and Obstetrics and Preventive, Social & Community Medicine. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for an interview. Those who qualify for both the exams will be called for an interview.

Image: Unsplash