MTET Admit Card 2021: Meghalaya TET Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download It

The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Government of Meghalaya has now released the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test, MTET Admit Card 2021. The exam is scheduled for October 9. Candidates who applied for appearing in the Meghalaya TET 2021 can now download their admit card from the official website, megpgrams.gov.in.

The Meghalaya TET 2021 exam will happen as scheduled on October 9, 2021. The exams will be held for a lower primary level or classes one to five. The exam will happen from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the duration will be two and a half hours. However, candidates with disabilities would be given 30 extra minutes during the examination. Each candidate must carry the MTET Admit Card 2021 to attend the exam.

How to download MTET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website - megpgrams.gov.in.

Go to the ‘latest updates’ section on the homepage

Select “Download E-Admit Card for MTET 2021”

Enter the name of the candidate and submit

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to print the admit card and carry it to the exam centres. The candidates should keep the admit card with them for future references. Candidates are also advised to check on the same website for any further updates on the exam. The application for the exam ended on August 31, 2021.

Candidates are asked to report at the examination venue as mentioned on the site or the admit cards at least 2 hours before the time of the exam. The use of mobile phones, calculators, tablets or any communication devices is banned in the examination hall. Candidates can visit the official website for any further information on the exam. No candidates will be allowed to attend the examination with their respective MTET 2021 admit card.

Image: Shutterstock