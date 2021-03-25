Mumbai University Exam Schedule: Undergraduate Course Exams To Start From April 15

Mumbai University students were eagerly waiting to get an update about their Mumbai University exam schedule and the exam dates. The university has finally released the schedule for the upcoming exams for Arts, Commerce and Science undergraduate courses. The timetable for the final examinations will also be released soon by the university. This news comes as a sigh of relief to all the students appearing in the examinations of the undergraduate courses. Here is a look at the Mumbai University exam date 2021 update by the university.

Mumbai University exam schedule

The last semester examinations for the final year students of all three streams Arts, Commerce, and Science undergraduate programs will be conducted from May 6 to May 21, 2021, this year. The examinations will be conducted in online mode. According to the schedule, final year last semester examinations of theory and practical exam will be conducted in online mode by the colleges. This decision is taken because of the current COVID-19 situations in the state. The regular and backlog theory exams of semester 6 will be conducted from May 6 to May 21, 2021, in online mode.

For semester 1 to 4 examinations of undergraduate courses of Arts, Science and Commerce, the regular and backlog exams will be conducted from April 15 to May 5, 2021. The backlog exams for semester 5 will be conducted from May 24 to June 2, 2021. The Mumbai University exam schedule for final year examinations of postgraduate and management courses is also expected to be released soon. The degree colleges in Mumbai have been instructed to conduct all their project, practical and viva-voce through the video calling apps or telephonic calls if necessary.

Here is a look at the Mumbai University exam date 2021

Semester 6 theory exams: May 6 to 21

Semester 1 to 4 theory exams: April 15 to May 5

Semester 5 backlog exams: May 24 to June 2

The last semester's theory exams of Science, Arts, and Commerce will be consisting of 1-hour-long 50 multiple-choice questions. For other courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and MCA courses two-hour-long theory exams will be conducted for 80 marks. 40 marks will be for objective questions and 40 for descriptive ones. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Mumbai University to know about all the latest updates and news related to the university and exam schedules.

