NABARD Recruitment 2021: 162 Vacancies Open For Managerial Posts, Here's How To Apply

Nabard Recruitment 2021: NABARD that stands for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has recently released NABARD recruitment notification. The notification states that NABARD invites applications for 162 vacancies for the posts of Assistant manager and other managerial posts. The position falls in Grade A and Grade B. Interested and eligible candidates who need to know how to apply for NABARD assistant + manager post are advised to visit the official website that is nabard.org

NABARD Recruitment: Important Dates

Online registration for managerial posts at NABARD will begin on 17th July 2021

The online registration for the same will end on 7th August 2021

NABARD Vacancy Details

For the position of Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service), there are 148 seats

For the position of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service), there are 5 seats

For the position of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol & Security Service), NABARD is inviting applications for 2 seats

For being Manager in Grade B (Rural, Development Banking Sector), NABARD will choose 7 candidates

Age Limit

Minimum age required to be eligible for the vacancy- 21 years

Maximum age that will be accepted for above-mentioned recruitment- 30 years

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For the position of Assistant Manager (Grade A)

For the above-mentioned position, candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University. A minimum of 60% marks is required to be scored. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, or PWBD categories should have 55% in aggregate. In case a candidate has done Post Graduation too then, a minimum of 55% marks is required from General Category. SC/ST/PWBD applicants will have to show that they secured a minimum of 50% in aggregate from any recognized university.

For the position of Manager (Grade B)

For the above-mentioned position, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University. Candidates falling in the general category will have to show that they secured a minimum of 60% and SC, ST, or PWBD applicants must have secured 55% in aggregate. Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) will also be accepted. To be noted that candidates who have done a Ph.D. can also apply.

About NABARD

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is an apex regulatory body for the regulation and licensing of regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks in India. It holds recruitment exams every year for various posts. In order to clear this recruitment, candidates have to go through 3 exam stages- preliminary exam, mains exam, and interview.