NALCO Executive Recruitment: Apply For Various Managerial Posts; Check Payscale & More

NALCO Executive Recruitment 2021: The National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) is recruiting candidates for managerial posts. The registration procedure for NALCO Executive Recruitment will commence on November 8, 2021, onwards. All those candidates who are eligible can apply for executive posts through the official site of NALCO - mudra.nalcoindia.co.in.

This year's recruitment drive will fill a total of 86 posts at the organisations. The last date to apply for the posts is December 7, 2021. It is strongly recommended that candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the NALCO Recruitment 2021. Check key details given below.

NALCO Executive Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details | Pay Scale

Posts Number of vacancies Payscale Deputy Manager 52 Rs. 1,20,000 – 2,80,000 (E06) General Manager 12 Rs. 1,20,000 – 2,80,000 (E07) Group General Manager 3 Rs. 1,20,000 – 2,80,000 (E08) Manager 7 Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000 (E03) Senior Manager 7 Rs. 90,000 – 2,40,000 (E04) Assistant General Manager 7 Rs. 1,00,000 – 2,60,000 (E05)

NALCO Executive Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different. Candidates can click on the direct link to check the eligibility criteria - NALCO Executive Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility Criteria

NALCO Registration 2021: Selection Process | Application fees

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the information/declaration submitted at the time of submission of the online application.

While filling the application form, candidates must be careful as any wrong declaration found during the verification of documents may result in the cancellation of the candidature.

Candidates will have to appear in the interview round and no TA/DA will be paid.

Candidates are not required to pay any application fees.

