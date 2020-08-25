NATA Admit Card 2020 Released: Here Is How To Download Your NATA Admit Card

The Admit Card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 has now been released by the Council of Architecture, also known as COA. The NATA Admit card or hall ticket is now available for students on COA’s official website-nata.in. The COA will conduct the NATA 2020 exam on August 29, 2020. The COA has released the NATA Admit card 2020 along with all the necessary instructions along with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Candidates have been strictly advised to follow the guidelines. Read on to find out more details about NATA Admit Card 2020.

NATA Admit Card 2020 Details

How to download NATA Exam Admit Card 2020?

All candidates must urgently visit the official website nata.in

On the website’s homepage, students can head to the candidate login section

Students can log in after entering all their necessary credentials

After logging in, the NATA Admit Card 2020 of the student will appear on the display screen

Finally, the candidate can download the NATA admit card 2020. It is advisable to take a print out of the Admit card for future reference.

This year the NATA exam is going to be held online. The COA authorities have set up various NATA exam centres across the nation. This years entrance exam is being conducted while following the COVID safety guidelines issued by the Government of India and the WHO.

The mock test of NATA 2020 exam has already been conducted from August 21 to August 22. All the students who wish to write the NATA exam have to mandatorily give the mock tests. NATA Exam 2020 is set to be held in two phases. The first test of the NATA 2020 exam is scheduled on August 29. The second test is scheduled is to be held on the second and third week of September.

Here is the NATA Exam Pattern for 2020