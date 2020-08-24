Last Updated:

JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Students Tweet #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE To Demand Delay Amid COVID-19

JEE NEET Exams 2020 examinations have been scheduled to take place from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, the exams were deferred earlier in July.

Zaini Majeed
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as many prominent universities worldwide have resort to either defer or postpone examinations, netizens have now launched a movement appealing to postpone the NEET and JEE examination 2020 with memes, creatives and opinions online. Activists, students, and several others on Twitter commenced the #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE hashtag that’s now trending, calling for Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and the National Testing Agency to postpone NEET and JEE in view of rising COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier, despite the coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh B.ED JEE conducted the examination with adherence to the health safety measures. 

While the JEE Main examinations have been scheduled to take place from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, the exams were deferred earlier from being conducted in the month of July. Meanwhile, NEET 2020 has now been scheduled to take place on September 13, 2020, as National Testing Agency (NTA) updated the students to start collecting admit cards on August 28 or August 29. However, the netizens cited the Karnataka Common Entrance Test and the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination where health safety protocols were flouted and have launched a nationwide movement to call off the examinations. 

Leaders, students make an online appeal

Meanwhile, the prominent leader, including Subramanian Swamy has joint the movement as he tweeted “save students” and appealed for postponement of the exams. “I cannot read the mind of decision-makers,” Swamy said. “I can try to persuade them but I came to a late stage when the decision had been made. I am hoping they re-think,” he insisted. Earlier, a plea in the Supreme Court sought to postpone the exams on basis of July 3 notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), that decided to conduct JEE and NEET in September.

