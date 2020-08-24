JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Students Tweet #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE To Demand Delay Amid COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as many prominent universities worldwide have resort to either defer or postpone examinations, netizens have now launched a movement appealing to postpone the NEET and JEE examination 2020 with memes, creatives and opinions online. Activists, students, and several others on Twitter commenced the #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE hashtag that’s now trending, calling for Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and the National Testing Agency to postpone NEET and JEE in view of rising COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier, despite the coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh B.ED JEE conducted the examination with adherence to the health safety measures.

While the JEE Main examinations have been scheduled to take place from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, the exams were deferred earlier from being conducted in the month of July. Meanwhile, NEET 2020 has now been scheduled to take place on September 13, 2020, as National Testing Agency (NTA) updated the students to start collecting admit cards on August 28 or August 29. However, the netizens cited the Karnataka Common Entrance Test and the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination where health safety protocols were flouted and have launched a nationwide movement to call off the examinations.

Leaders, students make an online appeal

Meanwhile, the prominent leader, including Subramanian Swamy has joint the movement as he tweeted “save students” and appealed for postponement of the exams. “I cannot read the mind of decision-makers,” Swamy said. “I can try to persuade them but I came to a late stage when the decision had been made. I am hoping they re-think,” he insisted. Earlier, a plea in the Supreme Court sought to postpone the exams on basis of July 3 notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), that decided to conduct JEE and NEET in September.

Are exams more important than students lives ?

Hon'ble Education Minister @DrRPNishank ji Plz reconsider the decision of conducting NEET and JEE



What is your view on NEET और JEE exam ?

#Nishank4Students #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE #SCpostponeJEE_NEET



@PMOIndia @narendramodi — Saswat Ranjan Thakur (@SaswatThakurBjp) August 22, 2020

It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic.

Why Govt isn't thinking about the lives of Students who are the future of this Beautiful Nation?

My humble request #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE exam.#INDIAunitedtoPostponeJEE_NEET pic.twitter.com/tLQA5CcXmI — yaser_Rashid (@YaserChoudhary) August 22, 2020

#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET

Pls postpone neet and jee exam. Don't play games with 25 lakhs students life this not wright time 2 conduct exams.govt pls understand students situations.@Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/ZS1E97gxcl — Abhinandan kumar (@01_abhinandan) August 24, 2020

Considering the rising covid numbers it would not only be ideal but most human to postpone JEE / NEET and to cancell the Final year exams for non professional courses....विषा पेक्षाही जहरी कोविड ची परीक्षा घेऊ नका !!@AUThackeray @SardesaiVarun https://t.co/0MoS3L9JRm — Sheetal Swapnil Sheth (@SheetalSheth_) August 24, 2020

#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET



Please @narendramodi please Sir understand the plight of students. We are all so stressed due to the Government's silence. Please help us and POSTPONE NEET and JEE exams for now Sir 🙏. @Swamy39 @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank #SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET #SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET https://t.co/hhrpF8clXJ — Aniishasharma222 (@Aniishasharma21) August 24, 2020

It's my last tweet😭

I am requesting to govt. to re-think and take a good decision.

Postpone JEE and NEET#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET

Request to @PMOIndia plzz postpone JEE and NEET exams...our lives are in your hand.. 🙏 @Swamy39 @anubha1812 @DrRPNishank @advocate_alakh — Harsh Bameta (@harshbameta35) August 24, 2020

Please postponed the exams

Don't play with students lives

If students are strong and healthy they can manage the academic year's and further studies

One year cannot decide our whole future

... We need our lives alive....!!!

Postpone the neet and jee — cham (@KVamshi58948368) August 24, 2020

Cancel Compartment exams and Postpone Jee and Neet Exams until December https://t.co/qgXDjYN1i9 — Shivam Kumar Patel (@ShivamK47620787) August 24, 2020

Please postpone JEE NEET exams because country is facing the pandemic crisis#PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — sheeja M G (@sheejaMG1) August 24, 2020

