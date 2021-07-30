National Education Policy Will Be Implemented Fully In Haryana By 2025: CM ML Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the state government is set to completely implement the new National Education Policy by 2025. While addressing the gathering, including academics and students, who joined the launch ceremony held in Panchkula digitally, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Haryana government will try to bring down the school dropout rate to zero.

Haryana CM Manohar Lala Khattar said: "Although the deadline for new education policy is till 2030, Haryana will achieve this target 5 years in advance."

CM Khattar: 'NEP aims to make students cultured

CM Khattar remarked that along with education and employment, the NEP aims to make students cultured and 'aatmanirbhar' so that they can make an important contribution to make India the 'Vishwa guru' once again. "Today, after 75 years of Independence, the country needed such an education policy, which not only makes the younger generation educated but also inculcates the feeling of nationalism in them," he added.

Asserting that the infrastructure required for implementing the NEP-2020 in Haryana has already been prepared with an aim to empower the students with knowledge, skills and values by imparting quality education, the CM said that as per the new policy, about 4,000 playway schools are being opened in the state, focussing on early age education. So far, 1,135 schools have been opened, he added.

Informing that the target of ensuring participation of women in higher education has been set at 50 per cent, which will be achieved by the state by 2025 from the current 32 per cent, Khattar also announced that July 29 will be celebrated every year as the New Education Policy Day. On this day, the progress on aims and objectives of the NEP-2020 will be reviewed, he said.

(Image: PTI)