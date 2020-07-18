NBE Recruitment 2020: Candidates Can Apply For 90 Posts By July 31

The National Board of Exams (NBE) recently shared a notification announcing the beginning of the recruitment process for various posts. NBE recruitment has begun for various posts like Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Steno, and Other Posts. The official announcement made by The National Board of Exams (NBE) can be found on their official website www.natboard.edu.in.

Free job alert for NBE recruitment 2020

Those who have the required qualifications for the posts can apply online on the official website www.natboard.edu.in. Online registration for the upcoming recruitment process has already begun. Candidates can also check all the required educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, exam pattern etcetera on the official website.

According to the official notification shared by The National Board of Exams (NBE), the last date for NBE Recruitment applications is July 31, 2020. The notification also shares that there are 90 vacancies that need to be filled up. Posts include senior assistant, junior assistant, and others. The selection of all candidates will be based on a recruitment exam. The syllabus for the exam has been shared online as well. Applicants can also download all the necessary information from this link.

Govt jobs available through The National Board of Exams (NBE) include Senior Assistant, SA, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, and Stenographer. There are 18 available posts for Senior Assistant, 57 posts for Junior Assistant, eight for Stenographer, and seven for Junior Accountant. The computer-based test that will determine the recruitment process will be held on August 31, 2020.

The release date for Admit cards has not yet been announced. Those who register for The National Board of Exams (NBE) will be notified when the Admit Card is released. The skill test will be held on September 29, 2020. Candidates applying for Junior Assistant post need to have Passed 12th grade from a recognised school board. They should also be proficient at using Computers and Basic Software packages.

Senior Assistants need to have a Graduation Degree from any recognised university. Junior Accountants need to have a Graduation Degree in Mathematics /Statics/Commerce. They also need at least three years of experience with accounting. Stenographers need to be 12th-grade graduates, should be able to type 80/30 W.P.M, and should have two years of prior experience as a Stenographer. NBE salary will differ based on the post.

[Promo from Shutterstock]