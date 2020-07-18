KCET 2020: KCET Admit Card Released By Karnataka Examination Authority On Kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is a state-level entrance exam. The KCET 2020 examination is for the candidates who wish to take admissions in government and private institutes of the Karnataka state. The exam was earlier expected to take place in April. However, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation and lockdown in the country, KCET 2020 examination was postponed. Karnataka Examination Authority recently released the KCET admit card for the KCET 2020.

The KCET admit card download can be done at the official website of the exam - kea.kar.nic.in. Here is everything you need to know about KCET hall ticket download. The KCET admit card download for KCET can be done by those candidates who have filled the application form and have submitted the examination fee for KCET 2020. The students who have applied for the KCET 2020 can follow these instructions for KCET admit card download. See the steps here:

Steps to follow in KCET admit card download

The KCET admit card is available to download online on the official website. The students need to go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in. To get the KCET admit card, here are the steps to follow.

Visit the official website of KCET 2020, kea.kar.nic.in.

Search for the official notification regarding KCET hall ticket on the homepage of the website and click on it.

Enter the required details like application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format correctly.

Cross-check the details once again before submitting and then click on submit.

Your KCET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the KCET admit card. Save it and take a printout for future use.

KCET 2020 postponed

KCET 2020 was expected to take place on April 22, 2020, to April 24, 2020. However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country, the KCET 2020 exam was postponed. The KCET exam date now is July 30, 2020, and July 31, 2020. The KCET 2020 will be conducted in pen and paper mode for engineering admission colleges across the state. According to several media reports, the KCET 2020 will be held across 129 exam centres. The number of exam centres has been increased because of the Coronavirus pandemic.