NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Physical Requirements, Academic Qualifications & More

NDA exam by UPSC offers a gateway to candidates interested in building their careers in defence forces. Here's a detailed NDA eligibility criteria 2021.

NDA exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy. NDA is a national-level entrance exam that is held twice a year for aspirants looking to join the Defence Forces. Before applying for the entrance exam, the candidate must know whether they're able to meet the eligibility criteria. Refer to this article for NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021 for unmarried male candidates.

NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021

NDA 2021 Academic Criteria

  • The candidates must have completed their Class 12 of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or its equivalent from a recognized State Education Board or a University.
  • Candidates who are applying for Air Force and Naval Wings must have completed their Class 12 of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized State Education Board or a University.

NDA 2021 Physical Criteria

Eligibility Criteria for Army/Air Force

Height

 

Weight

16-17 years

Weight

17-18 years

Weight

18-19 years

 
152 42.5 44 45
155 43.5 45.3 47
157 45 47 48
160 46.5 48 49
162 48 50 51
165 50 52 53
167 51 53 54
170 52.5 55 56
173 54 57 58
175 56 59 60
178 58 61 62
180 60 63 64.5
183 62.5 65 66.5

 

Eligibility Criteria for Navy

Height

 

Weight

16 years

Weight

18 years

Weight

20 years
152 44 45 46
155 45 46 47
157 46 47 49
160 47 48 50
162 48 50 52
165 50 52 53
167 52 53 55
170 53 55 57
173 55 57 59
175 57 59 61
178 59 61 62
180 61 63 64
183 63 65 67

 

Vision Standard

Navy

  • Uncorrected without glass - 6/6, 6/9
  • Corrected with glass - 6/6, 6/6  
  • Limits of Myopia - 0.75
  • Limits of Hypermetropia - +1.5
  • Limits of colour perception - I
  • Binocular vision - III

Air Force

  • Uncorrected without glass - 6/6, 6/9
  • Corrected with glass - 6/6 (Only for Hypermetropia)
  • Limits of Myopia - Nil
  • Limits of Hypermetropia - +2.00 D Sph
  • Limits of colour perception - Nil
  • Binocular vision - Nil
  • Manifest Myopia - Nil Re
  • Tinoscopic Myopia - 0.5
  • Colour Vision - CP-I (MLT)
  • Astigmatism - +0.75 Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)
  • Near Vision - N-5 each eye

Nationality

As per NDA eligibility criteria 2021, a candidate must be either:

  1. A Citizen of India
  2. A subject of Nepal
  3. A subject of Bhutan
  4. A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India.
  5. A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

