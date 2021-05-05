NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Physical Requirements, Academic Qualifications & More

NDA exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy. NDA is a national-level entrance exam that is held twice a year for aspirants looking to join the Defence Forces. Before applying for the entrance exam, the candidate must know whether they're able to meet the eligibility criteria. Refer to this article for NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021 for unmarried male candidates.

NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021

NDA 2021 Academic Criteria

The candidates must have completed their Class 12 of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or its equivalent from a recognized State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are applying for Air Force and Naval Wings must have completed their Class 12 of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized State Education Board or a University.

NDA 2021 Physical Criteria

Eligibility Criteria for Army/Air Force

Height Weight 16-17 years Weight 17-18 years Weight 18-19 years 152 42.5 44 45 155 43.5 45.3 47 157 45 47 48 160 46.5 48 49 162 48 50 51 165 50 52 53 167 51 53 54 170 52.5 55 56 173 54 57 58 175 56 59 60 178 58 61 62 180 60 63 64.5 183 62.5 65 66.5

Eligibility Criteria for Navy

Height Weight 16 years Weight 18 years Weight 20 years 152 44 45 46 155 45 46 47 157 46 47 49 160 47 48 50 162 48 50 52 165 50 52 53 167 52 53 55 170 53 55 57 173 55 57 59 175 57 59 61 178 59 61 62 180 61 63 64 183 63 65 67

Vision Standard

Navy

Uncorrected without glass - 6/6, 6/9

Corrected with glass - 6/6, 6/6

Limits of Myopia - 0.75

Limits of Hypermetropia - +1.5

Limits of colour perception - I

Binocular vision - III

Air Force

Uncorrected without glass - 6/6, 6/9

Corrected with glass - 6/6 (Only for Hypermetropia)

Limits of Myopia - Nil

Limits of Hypermetropia - +2.00 D Sph

Limits of colour perception - Nil

Binocular vision - Nil

Manifest Myopia - Nil Re

Tinoscopic Myopia - 0.5

Colour Vision - CP-I (MLT)

Astigmatism - +0.75 Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)

Near Vision - N-5 each eye

Nationality

As per NDA eligibility criteria 2021, a candidate must be either:

A Citizen of India A subject of Nepal A subject of Bhutan A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India. A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK