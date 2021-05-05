NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Physical Requirements, Academic Qualifications & More

Quick links:
Image Source: Shutterstock
NDA exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy. NDA is a national-level entrance exam that is held twice a year for aspirants looking to join the Defence Forces. Before applying for the entrance exam, the candidate must know whether they're able to meet the eligibility criteria. Refer to this article for NDA Eligibility Criteria 2021 for unmarried male candidates.
|
Height
|
Weight
16-17 years
|
Weight
17-18 years
|
Weight
18-19 years
|152
|42.5
|44
|45
|155
|43.5
|45.3
|47
|157
|45
|47
|48
|160
|46.5
|48
|49
|162
|48
|50
|51
|165
|50
|52
|53
|167
|51
|53
|54
|170
|52.5
|55
|56
|173
|54
|57
|58
|175
|56
|59
|60
|178
|58
|61
|62
|180
|60
|63
|64.5
|183
|62.5
|65
|66.5
Eligibility Criteria for Navy
|
Height
|
Weight
16 years
|
Weight
18 years
|
Weight
20 years
|152
|44
|45
|46
|155
|45
|46
|47
|157
|46
|47
|49
|160
|47
|48
|50
|162
|48
|50
|52
|165
|50
|52
|53
|167
|52
|53
|55
|170
|53
|55
|57
|173
|55
|57
|59
|175
|57
|59
|61
|178
|59
|61
|62
|180
|61
|63
|64
|183
|63
|65
|67
As per NDA eligibility criteria 2021, a candidate must be either:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK