NEET 2020 Answer Key And Result Likely To Be Declared Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the NEET 2020 result soon. The NEET 2020 result will be declared on the official website of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020. The NEET 2020 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 13, 2020. The students who had appeared in the NEET 2020 are now waiting for their NEET 2020 result. However, before the declaration of NEET 2020 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing NEET 2020 answer key for the candidates. The official NEET 2020 answer key, question paper, and response sheet will be declared on the official website of the NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in. Here is everything you need to know about the NEET 2020 result and NEET 2020 answer key.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Exam Day Finally Dawns; 15 Lakh To Appear Amid Full-scale Anti-Covid Precautions

Also Read | NEET 2020: SC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement; Exam To Be Held On Sept 13

NEET 2020 result and NEET 2020 answer key

Before announcing the NEET 2020 result, candidates will be given an opportunity to rais their objections against the NEET 2020 answer key. After the feedback of students, National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the final corrected NEET 2020 answer key. The NEET 2020 result will be announced soon after the releasing of NEET 2020 answer key. The NEET 2020 OMR sheet has the response of candidates marked in the examination and the NEET 2020 answer key will have the correct answers to these questions. Comparing both, a candidate can estimate their score in the NEET 2020 result. Last year the NEET 2020 result was announced a month after the exam. However, one can expect the results and NEET 2020 answer key to be out soon as the exam has already been delayed. Here is a look at how to check NEET 2020 result once declared on the official website.

Also Read | NEET 2020: 14.37 Lakh Students Out Of 15.97 Who Registered Attempted Exam, Says Pokhriyal

Also Read | NEET 2020: Education Minister Pokhriyal Thanks CMs & NTA; Hails Grit Of Young Students

How to download NEET 2020 result once declared?

Go to the official website of the NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in.

On the homepage, search for a link of NEET 2020 result and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the login credentials and cross-check them before logging in.

After logging in using the correct credentials, your NEET 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the NEET 2020, ntaneet.nic.in. to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NEET 2020 result date and NEET 2020 cutoff.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock