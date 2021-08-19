Last Updated:

NEET 2021 Admit Card: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Link Tomorrow, Check Details

NEET 2021 Admit Card: NTA will release the exam city intimation link for NEET-UG 2021 tomorrow, August 20. Admit Card to release on this date.

Written By
Nandini Verma
NEET 2021 admit card

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


NEET 2021 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Friday intimate the candidates about the exam city for NEET-UG 2021. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be able to check the city of their exam centre from August 20 onwards. The link to view the exam city will be active on neet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA will conduct NEET 2021 on September 12. The registration window closed on August 6. The exam city intimation link will be activated on August 20. Candidates seeking admissions in undergraduate medical courses in the premier medical colleges of the country register to appear for the NEET-UG 2021. 

NEET 2021 Admit Card: 

NTA is expected to release the NEET admit card 2021 on September 9. As per the information bulletin, the NEET 2021 admit card will be released three days prior to the exam. The NEET-UG 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12. Read on to know how to download NEET 2021 Admit card. 

How to download NEET Admit Card 2021

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in
  • The admit card download link will be flashing on the homepage. Click on the link 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Log in using your credentials
  • Your NEET 2021 NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the NEET admit card 2021
  • Take its printout.

NEET-UG 2021 

NEET 2021 will be conducted in 13 different languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. This year, the NTA NEET 2021 examination will also be conducted in foreign countries. The Indian government has established one center in Dubai. The examination will also be held in Kuwait City.


