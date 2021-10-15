NEET 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released At Nta.ac.in, Raise Objections Till Oct 17

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the NEET-UG 2021 answer key and OMR sheet. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2021 can check the answer key and their response sheet online. The NEET answer key 2021 and OMR/ Response sheet are available on the official website- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can raise objections against any key online till 9 pm on October 17. Candidates will be charged Rs 1000 per answer challenged. They can also raise objections against any recorded response from the OMR answer sheet by paying Rs 200 per challenge. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to know how to raise objections.