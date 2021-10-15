NEET 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released At Nta.ac.in, Raise Objections Till Oct 17

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the NEET-UG 2021 answer key and OMR sheet. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2021 can check the answer key and their response sheet online. The NEET answer key 2021 and OMR/ Response sheet are available on the official website- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NTA NEET Answer Key 2021

STEP 1: To check/download the NEET Answer Key 2021, candidates must visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

STEP 2: Scroll down and click on the answer key, OMR sheet link

STEP 3: The browser will automatically redirect you to a login page where you must log in with your application number and password.

STEP 4: Post login, the NEET official answer key 2021 will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Check and save the NEET 2021 answer key.

STEP 6: Candidates can also raise challenges online against any key

Direct link to check NEET answer key 2021

NEET Answer Key 2021

Candidates can raise objections against any key online till 9 pm on October 17. Candidates will be charged Rs 1000 per answer challenged. They can also raise objections against any recorded response from the OMR answer sheet by paying Rs 200 per challenge. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to know how to raise objections.