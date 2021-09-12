NEET 2021 Ends, Here's Everything About Answer Key, NEET Result, Counselling & More

National-level Medical entrance exam NEET 2021 concluded today, September 12. This year, nearly 16 lakh students took part in the entrance examination that was conducted by the National Testing Agency. Students will have to wait for some time until the provisional answer keys get updated on the official website of NEET or neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, many private institutes will soon release response keys and answer keys using the inputs provided by the students who appeared in the examination.

The registration for JEE Advanced begins on September 13. The exam result is likely to come anytime soon. It must be noted that students who mark their presence among the top 2.5 lakh scorers will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2021.

As NEET 2021 ends today; Here are some important points to remember

This year, the examination department will conduct one more phase of NEET 2021 registration. Students are strongly recommended to stay connected to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in , for all the latest updates.

, for all the latest updates. If a student fails to complete the second phase of registration, it may lead to the non-publishing of results.

As per news reports, the NEET 2021 provisional answer keys, question papers, and answer analysis are expected to come within the next two weeks.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can challenge the provisional answer key, after which the final version will be released.

Students can compute their NEET 2021 score using the following formula: Total NEET 2021 score = (number of correct answers x 4)-(number of incorrect answers)

This year's NEET results will be announced along with the all-India rank list.

After NEET 2021 counseling concludes, state and national-level counselling will counselling 2021 counseling for 85% state quota and 15 per cent of students will be taken from other states.

NEET 2021: Here's how to download the Answer Key | Direct link

Here are a few steps that candidates will have to follow to check the final answer key. The JEE Mains results are expected to be announced anytime soon. Till then, candidates can get an idea of their scores by checking the final answer key.

To check the final answer key, students must visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Here's the direct link to open the JEE (Main) 2021

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads the "Answer key" link.

Enter the application number and password and click on the "submit button".

After following the above-mentioned steps, the main 2021 final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

The candidate can download the answer key and cross-check the answers.

IMAGE: Shutterstock