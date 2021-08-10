NEET 2021: Last Day To Register For NTA NEET-UG 2021 Today, Here's How To Register

NEET 2021 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Tuesday close the registration window for the registration of NEET 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021. The online registration window will be open till 9.50 pm on August 10, 2021.

NEET- UG 2021

The online application fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm on August 10, 2021. After submission of the NEET-UG 2021 application form, candidates will be given a chance to make corrections in their forms. The application form correction window will be open from August 11 to 14 till 2 pm. The city of exam for the candidates will be announced on 20 August 2021. The NEET-UG admit card 2021 will be released 3 days prior to the date of exam (September 12).

How to apply for NEET-UG 2021

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Fill registration form'

Register and log in using your ID and password

Fill in the NEET-UG 2021 form

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

"NEET 2021 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, the 12 September 2021 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 will be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data may also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The NEET (UG) – 2021 result data could also be used for admissions to BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCI in recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results," the official website reads.