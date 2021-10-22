NEET 2021: NTA Reopens NEET Phase 2 Registration Window, Result Likely By Oct 30

NEET Phase 2 registration form 2021: National Testing Agency or NTA has reopened the NEET Phase 2 registration window. It has been done ahead of NEET 2021 result declaration. It is being expected that NEET result will be out by next week. However, no official date has been announced. In a recent development, all those students who had not completed the 2nd Phase registration are being given a chance. If any candidate wishes to do correction too, he/she is free to do it by October 26, 2021. The window was opened on October 21 and will be closed on October 26, 2021.

Since the window will be closed on October 26, it is being expected that the NTA will be releasing the result by qOctober 29 or October 30, 2021. However, as mentioned above no official date has been announced.

NEET 2021 registration details

Students who registered for NEET 2021 examination and appeared for the paper can check application and verify details. As per the official notice, the system would allow the students to edit and modify a few columns. The details that can be modified have been mentioned here.

Gender

Nationality

E-mail address

Category

Sub-Category

All Fields of 2nd Phase Registration

Official notice reads, "The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address. In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates."

Students should be careful when it comes to submitting the email details as all the further communication will be done through that only. NEET 2021 Score Card will also be sent to the registered email address. All the details mentioned by students will be verified at the time of admission. In case of any discrepancy, the admission of the student would be cancelled.