NEET 2021: Registration For Phase II Ends Today, Answer Key Likely To Be Out Soon

NTA NEET 2021 Update: The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 Phase 2 is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, October 10, 2021. With the registration process being ended today, it is being expected that the National Testing Agency may announce NEET answer key 2021 anytime soon. Since the exact date and time have not been announced, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more updates. The official website that needs to be monitored by registered students is neet.nta.nic.in.

All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to complete NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration process within the timeline. It is being advised so as to avoid the last-minute hassle. It is to be noted that NTA has announced that it is compulsory for all the candidates to complete the registration process. If any candidate due to any reason fails to do so, the candidature would be canceled. The second phase of registration is being conducted with an aim of allowing candidates to fill in the second set of information. Candidates do not have to pay an additional application fee or upload any documents during this phase. .nic.in

NEET 2021: Important Updates

The second phase of registration will conclude on October 10, 2021

NTA answer key for NEET will be out anytime soon after registration will be over. The answer key released will be provisional in nature.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections if any with four to five days of answer key releasing date

The final answer key will be based on the objections raised by candidates during provisional key and final result will be prepared considering final answer key

Following the past trends, the result is likely to be released in the third or fourth week of October 2021

The exam for which the answer key is likely to be released soon was held offline on September 12, 2021. The exam was conducted across various test centers across the country. In case of any issue related to the application form, candidates must reach out to the NTA help desk at 01140759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in. As mentioned above, candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.