NEET 2021 (UG) Exam Dates Announced, Application Process To Begin From 5 Pm Tomorrow

NEET exams date: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021. It will be held across India following COVID-19 protocols. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, "The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)."

NEET 2021 Exam date out

Minister further said that in order to successfully maintain social distancing at centers, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased by 43. Earlier it was 155 now it is 198. He tweeted, "In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020."

COVID-19 protocols for NEET exams

Talking about COVID-19 protocols to be followed at exam centers on exam day, Minister said that face masks will be provided to students at centre. He tweeted, "To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured."

Earlier exam was scheduled to be held on 1st August 2021. However, it was postponed due to COVID situation in India. NEET exams application process will begin tomorrow at 5 pm. It is also being expected that just like JEE, for NEET 2021, the number of questions asked in each section will increase and students will have internal choices. This will be confirmed as the brochure will be released. To be noted that every year, at least 14 lakh students appear for the medical entrance exam.