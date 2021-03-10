NEET 2021 Update: NTA Won't Conduct NEET-UG Twice A Year, Schedule To Be Released Soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) will not conduct the NEET-UG 2021 twice a year. The NEET aspirants were expecting that the exam will be conducted twice a year, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, on lines of multiple attempts for JEE Main. However, putting an end to the speculations, NTA has given a statement to some media houses that the exam will be conducted only once.

NEET-UG 2021 to be held only once

"The NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted once, the way it has been taking place over the years," NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi told reporters of some media houses. However, Republic World does not have any confirmation regarding the same. The NEET 2021 schedule is expected to be released within few weeks.

Earlier, the NTA was in consultation with the union education ministry and invited other stakeholders to pour in suggestions and explore the feasibility of organizing the exam twice. NTA had also taken suggestions from the union health ministry for the same.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - UG is conducted for aspirants seeking admission in undergraduate programmes of MBBS and BDS courses. The registration process for NEET- postgraduate programmes has already begun on February 23. The last date to register for NEET-PG is March 15. Candidates who have completed their MBBS and are seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programs can register online at NBE’s official website, nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18 in Computer-based-test mode. The result of the entrance exam will be declared by May 31.

Usually, the NEET-UG is conducted in the month of May every year. However, in the year 2020, the exam was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was then held on September 13 and October 14.

