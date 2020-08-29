NEET-JEE Exams: ABVP Urges State Govts To Arrange Transportation Facilities For Students

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has appealed to several state governments to provide transportation and accommodation facilities to candidates appearing for JEE (Main), NEET and University level examinations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions.

The appeal comes after the Odisha government decided to arrange free transportation and accommodation for students appearing for JEE and NEET exams in the state. ABVP took to Twitter on Friday to appeal to state governments of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh to provide the facilities for students.

Read: NEET-JEE Exams: Odisha Govt To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Students

We appeal to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji to take a call in students’ favour by declaring transportation and accommodation facilities for students writing NEET, JEE & other university exams. This will go a long way in helping students’ futures. — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) August 28, 2020

अभाविप बिहार के मा. मुख्यमंत्री श्री. @NitishKumar जी से अपील करती है कि वे NEET, JEE और विश्वविद्यालयों की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए उनके लिए परिवहन और आवास सुविधाओं के बारे में उचित निर्णय लें। यह छात्रों के भविष्य को सुरक्षित बनाने में सहायक होगा। — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) August 28, 2020

अभाविप हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री. @jairamthakurbjp जी से अपील करती है कि वे NEET, JEE और विश्वविद्यालयों की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों का हित ध्यान में रखते हुए उनके लिए परिवहन और आवास सुविधाओं के बारे में निर्णय लें। यह छात्रों के भविष्य को सुरक्षित बनाने में सहायक होगा। — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) August 28, 2020

Read: NEET-JEE Row: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tears Apart Centre's 'admit Card' Argument

ABVP's National General Secretary, Nidhi Tripathi issued a video message on Twitter appealing to state governments to provide transportation facilities for students and ensure physical distancing norms are taken care of at examination centers.

The BJP student wing has also issued helpline numbers for NEET, JEE, and University level students to provide assistance in case they face difficulties while appearing to these exams. ABVP has welcomed the Supreme Court's order to dismiss petitions seeking postponement of these exams, calling it a "farsighted" decision.

“We appeal to the state governments to provide transportation facilities for students & ensure physical distancing norms are taken care of at examination centres. ABVP has also released helpline numbers for students in need.”



~ @nidhitripathi92, National General Secretary, ABVP pic.twitter.com/SUnTv2nFbF — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) August 28, 2020

Read: Congress Follows Rahul Gandhi's Clarion Call; Leads Nationwide Protest Against NEET-JEE

Protests against exams

Students and parents from all over India are urging the central government to postpone the JEE (Main) and NEET exams scheduled for September 1-6 and September 13 respectively. The students and parents are citing the COVID-19 restrictions and other hurdles inflicted due to the ongoing pandemic.

Several state governments and opposition leaders have also appealed to the Central government to postpone the exams. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has, however, refused to postpone the exams saying the majority of students want them to happen. He further added that more than 70 percent of candidates appearing for these exams have already downloaded their admit cards.

Read: 'Is It Fair To Expose Students To COVID-19?': Priyanka Vadra Slams Centre On NEET-JEE Row

