NEET-JEE Exams: Odisha Govt To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Students

Odisha state government on August 28 announced that it will provide free transportation and accommodation to students appearing for the JEE (Main) and NEET examinations. Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday informed that the government will provide free transportation and accommodation to underprivileged students appearing in the above-mentioned examinations.

The Odisha Chief Secretary assured that students and parents won't face any difficulty in commuting because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and local police have been alerted to look into it. Tripathy further added that students can apply for free transportation service by contacting nodal ITI principals of their area by August 31.

Hon CM has directed that free transport and accommodation be provided to candidates for JEE test between 1 & 6 sept.Elaborate arrangements have been made . Candidates are advised to inform the nodal officers . ITIs have been coordinating . Contact details released to media . — ChiefSecyOdisha (@SecyChief) August 28, 2020

This comes as students and parents from all over India are urging the central government to postpone the JEE (Main) and NEET exams scheduled for September 1-6 and September 13 respectively. The students and parents are citing the COVID-19 restrictions and other hurdles inflicted due to the pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has, however, refused to postpone the exams saying the majority of students want them to happen. Pokhriyal said earlier that more than 70 percent of candidates appearing for these exams have already downloaded their admit cards.

SC on JEE, NEET

Several state governments, including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab have opposed the Central government's decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Ministers from these states had also moved to Supreme Court seeking a review in the Centre's decision to go on with the exams. The apex court on August 17 dismissed the petition seeking direction to National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the entrance exams, stating that there was “absolutely" no merit in the plea.

