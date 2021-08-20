NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Key Dates Here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will on Friday open the registration window for the counselling for NEET MDS 2021. Candidates seeking admission in Master of Dental Sciences (MDS) courses can book their seats by registering for NEET MDS 2021 counselling. The counselling will be done online. Candidates must visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling

The last date to register for NEET MDS 2021 counseling is August 24. The link will be active till 12 noon. The payment facility will be available up to11:55 PM of August 24. The facility for filling/ locking the choice of seats will be available from August 21 to 24 August, 2021(up to 11:55 PM). Choice locking facility will be active from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on August 24.

The processing of seat allotment will be done on August 25, 2021 to 26. NEET MDS 2021 first round counselling result will be declared on August 27, 2021. The students will have to report to their alloted college seat between August 28 and September 1.

NEET MDS 2021 counselling schedule

The second round of NEET-MDS 2021 registration will be done between September 6 to 9. Candidates will be able to fill the choice of seats from September 7 to 10. Choice locking facility will be active from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on September 10, 2021. Processing of seat allotment will be done on September 11 and 12. NEET MDS 2021 second round of counselling result will be declared on September 13. Canddiates will have to report to the college between September 14 and 18.

"Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining /Vacant seats to State Quota (at 6:00PM) 18th September 2021(Only 50% All India Quota) 4. 24th September 2021 to 27th September 2021(12:00 NOON as per Server Time) * Payment facility will be up to 11:55 PM of 27th September 2021as per Server Time 25th September 2021, to 27th," the official notice reads.