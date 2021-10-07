NEET MDS Counselling 2021 For Round 2 Begins Today, Check Counselling Timeline Here

NEET MDS counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, also known as MCC has started registration for the second round counselling of the NEET MDS. All those candidates who want to take part in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS under the 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) are advised to visit the official website mcc.nic.in and complete the application process. Candidates should make sure to complete all the counselling steps like registration, fee payment, choice filling, and locking facilities by October 11, 2021. Any request made post-deadline will not be considered. Here is the list of important dates

MCC NEET MDS: Important Dates

The NEET MDS counselling steps should be completed by Oct 11, 2021

NEET MDS 2021 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on October 14, 2021

All the selected candidates will be asked to report for admission between October 15 and October 20, 2021

NEET MDS was held on December 16, 2020

NEET MDS results were announced on December 31, 2020.

How to complete NEET MDS 2021 counselling process

Candidates should visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, select the ‘MDS Counselling’ option.

Click on ‘online Registration- Round 2’ and complete the registration process

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in with credentials

Candidates should make sure to fill the details in the application form correctly and pay the online registration fee

Here is the direct link to the application window for counselling

Doctors had moved the Supreme Court regarding the delay in the release of the counselling schedule. The centre told the Supreme Court that the counselling process was delayed due to the clarification which was sought from the top court regarding OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats which are contributed by the state medical colleges under the AIQ scheme. On July 29, the Centre approved a 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in all seats of the all India quota.