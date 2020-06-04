NEET PG 2020: Counselling Round Two Will End By June 09, 2020

NEET PG 2020 Counselling round two has finally started. The second round of NEET PG counselling will go on from June 03, 2020, to June 09, 2020. All candidates also have to make fresh registrations for the second round of NEET PG counselling.

NEET PG 2020: Counselling Round-2 starts on June 03, 2020

The second round of NEET PG counselling will end by June 09, 2020, and all counselling results will be released on June 12, 2020. The Medical Counselling Committee of India (MCC) has also started a new online reporting portal on their official website, https://mcc.nic.in/.

This reporting portal was started due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to this portal, candidates can choose their preferred option for reporting phase for the second round of NEET PG Counselling.

All candidates should also check their approximate rank using the NEET PG Rank Predictor that can be found here. A candidate's rank on the merit list determines where they can find a seat for admission. For admission via state quota seats, candidates must refer to the concerned State, Institute, or University.

NEET PG counselling is applicable for 50% of all State Quota seats in every state, except Jammu & Kashmir. 100% of all seats for Central Universities, Deemed Universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only for registration) will be allotted based on the outcome of the counselling session. Moreover, candidates also need to pay a non-refundable registration fee for round two of counselling.

After the announcement of counselling results on June 12, 2020, candidates must report to their respective colleges on June 18, 2020. The last date for resigning of seats in Counselling Round-2 is also June 18, 2020. The mop-up round for Deemed/Central Universities/ESIC has been pushed back to a later date. The mop-up round was initially set for May of 2020. However, due to the lockdown extension, the entire counselling process was delayed. No official date for the mop-up round has been announced.

The first round of NEET PG counselling ended back on April 11, 2020. Candidates who were allotted seats in round one were supposed to report to their respective colleges by April 24, 2020. But once again, the COVID-19 lockdown extension pushed back the deadline. Now round one students will also have to report in the month of June.

