NEET PG 2021 Registration And Form Correction Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2021: NBE has extended the deadline to apply for NEET-PG 2021, and its application form correction window till August 25. Check full details, steps here

Nandini Verma
NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021: National Board of Education (NBE) has extended the deadline to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- PG 2021. The last date to make corrections in the application form has also been extended. The last date to register for NEET-PG 2021 is August 25. 

Candidates seeking admission in post-graduate medical programmes can register to appear for NEET-PG 2021 online. Candidates must visit the official website- natboard.edu.in to register for NEET PG. Candidates must follow the steps given below to register online. 

How to register for NEET-PG 2021

  • Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2021 tab
  • Then click on New Registration link
  • Fill the online application form  by providing correct information
  • If you wish to make corrections in your already filled application form, click on Applicant Login link
  • Make the required corrections in the forms.
  • Pay the application fees as applicable
  • Your NEET-PG 2021 form will be submitted. 
