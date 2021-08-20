NEET PG 2021 Registration And Form Correction Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2021: National Board of Education (NBE) has extended the deadline to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- PG 2021. The last date to make corrections in the application form has also been extended. The last date to register for NEET-PG 2021 is August 25.

Candidates seeking admission in post-graduate medical programmes can register to appear for NEET-PG 2021 online. Candidates must visit the official website- natboard.edu.in to register for NEET PG. Candidates must follow the steps given below to register online.

How to register for NEET-PG 2021