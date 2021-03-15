NEET PG 2021 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET-PG: The National Board of Education (NBE) will close the registration window for NEET-PG 2021 at 11:55 pm on March 15. Aspirants who have not yet registered for the entrance exam must do it right away. To register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG 2021, aspirants must visit the official website- nbe.edu.in. NEET-PG 2021 will be held on April 18, 2021, on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country.

How to register for NEET-PG 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Education - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Step 3: A login page will appear on your screen

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in the required information

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee.

Click here to read the NEET PG information bulletin here. Application fee for General and OBC category candidates-- Rs 4250 + 765 (GST) is Rs 5015. The fee for SC, ST, PWD category candidates is Rs 3250 + Rs 585= Rs 3835. Candidates will be able to edit their registration form between March 19 and 21.

NEET- PG Eligibility

NEET-PG applicants should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS passing certificate from a recognized college/university. The candidates should have a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. Students who have completed their internship on or before June 30, 2021, can apply for the NEET-PG 2021.

NEET-PG Exam Pattern

NBE has revised the exam pattern for NEET PG 2021. The number of questions has been reduced from earlier 300 to 200 now. Hence, the candidates will have to attempt 200 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 800 marks (4 marks each). There will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours 30 minutes. The qualifying criteria for the counselling round remain the same that is General - 50 Percentile, SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)- 40 Percentile, and UR PWD -- 45 Percentile.

NEET-PG is a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021-23 which includes All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union Territories of India, State quota seats for all States/Union Territories of India, All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, and Post MBBS DNB Courses and Post MBBS NBE Diploma Courses.