NEET PG 2021 Revised Scorecard, Cut-off Marks To Be Released Tomorrow

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will on Thursday release the updated scorecards with correct cut-off marks for NEET PG 2021. Candidates will be able to check their NEET PG Scorecard 2021 tomorrow on the official website- nbe.edu.in. NBE had earlier released the results and category-wise cut off for NEET PG on September 28, 2021.

Now, the NBE will release the updated scorecards of all candidates on October 14. All scorecards downloaded before this date will be considered null and void. NBE has also revised the cut-off marks for categories. The revised and final cut off marks will be released on the official website tomorrow.

Click here to read official notice

Candidates who appeared in the NEET PG 2021 for admission to various MD, MS, PG Diploma, and other courses for the 2021 academic session can follow these steps to check the scorecards. The scorecard will have the marks they scored in every section/paper, letting candidates know the information of both correct as well as incorrect answers. Post the release of scorecards, the selected candidates will be called for a counselling round. The counselling round will take place online by the Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET PG 2021 scorecard: How to download

Visit the official website-nbe.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Fill in credentials like application number and password

Click on Submit and the scorecards will be displayed

Candidates can check and download the same for future reference

NEET PG 2021 cut-off

The cut-off marks and minimum qualifying criteria (percentile) for each category, as per the notice dated September 28 is as follows: