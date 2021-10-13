Last Updated:

NEET PG 2021 Revised Scorecard, Cut-off Marks To Be Released Tomorrow

NEET PG 2021: NBE will release revised individual scorecard and correct cut off marks tomorrow, October 14. Candidates will be able to check it at nbe.edu.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
neet pg 2021

Image: Shutterstock


The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will on Thursday release the updated scorecards with correct cut-off marks for NEET PG 2021. Candidates will be able to check their NEET PG Scorecard 2021 tomorrow on the official website- nbe.edu.in. NBE had earlier released the results and category-wise cut off for NEET PG on September 28, 2021. 

Now, the NBE will release the updated scorecards of all candidates on October 14. All scorecards downloaded before this date will be considered null and void. NBE has also revised the cut-off marks for categories. The revised and final cut off marks will be released on the official website tomorrow. 

Click here to read official notice

Candidates who appeared in the NEET PG 2021 for admission to various MD, MS, PG Diploma, and other courses for the 2021 academic session can follow these steps to check the scorecards. The scorecard will have the marks they scored in every section/paper, letting candidates know the information of both correct as well as incorrect answers. Post the release of scorecards, the selected candidates will be called for a counselling round. The counselling round will take place online by the Medical Counselling Committee.

READ | NEET-PG held across country with 1.6 lakh candidates appearing for it

NEET PG 2021 scorecard: How to download

  • Visit the official website-nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on the NEET PG 2021 tab
  • Fill in credentials like application number and password 
  • Click on Submit and the scorecards will be displayed
  • Candidates can check and download the same for future reference

NEET PG 2021 cut-off

The cut-off marks and minimum qualifying criteria (percentile) for each category, as per the notice dated September 28 is as follows: 

  • The minimum qualifying criteria for the General (UR/EWS) category is 50 percentile.
  • The cut-off score is 302 out of 800 for the category.
  • The SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD) category has a minimum qualifying criterion of 40 percentile with a cut-off score of 265.
  • UR-PwD category has 45 Percentile qualifying criteria with a cut-off score of 283 out of 800.
