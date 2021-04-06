NEET PG Admit Card To Be Released On April 12, Check How To Download Here

The National Board of Examination, NBE will be releasing the NEET PG admit card on April 12, 2021. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their NEET PG admit card date. The wait will be over on April 12 as the NBE will be releasing the NEET PG admit card for all the registered candidates. All the eligible candidates can do the NEET PG admit card download from the official website of the National Board of Examination, NBE at nbe.edu.in. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the NEET PG admit card.

NEET PG admit card date and other details

NEET PG is an entrance exam for postgraduate medical courses. The NEET PG exam date is April 18, 2021. Admit cards for the same will be released six days prior to the examination. The exam will be held across the country on a computer-based platform. The NBE has mentioned that the admit cards will not be issued to candidates who are found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.

The candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBE website. All the students are required to download their admit cards online and they will not be sent by post or email. After downloading their admit cards, candidates are required to affix their latest passport size photograph in the space given on the admit card. It should be a colour photograph with white background. The test will be conducted in a safe and secure environment maintaining social distancing norms wherever needed.

The time slot of a candidate for the exam will be displayed on the admit cards. The reporting counter will be closing 30 minutes prior to the test start time. The official information bulletin has mentioned that “Candidates reporting late or beyond the prescribed time shall not be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances. NBE shall not be responsible for any delayed arrival of the candidate in reaching the centre due to any reason.” Here is a look at how to do the NEET admit card download.

How to do the NEET admit card download once declared?

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examination, NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Click on the link for NEET PG 2021.

You will be redirected to a new page. Look for the link of NEET PG admit card 2021 and click on it.

Enter the required details on the website and click on submit.

Your NEET PG admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

