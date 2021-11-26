NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Doctors Call For Strike From Tomorrow Over PG Counselling Delay

NEET-PG Counselling 2021: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association has announced that they will be calling nationwide withdrawal of Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Saturday, November 27, 2021. The nationwide strike by doctors has been decided considering repeated delays and postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021. The matter is in Supreme Court and the court has scheduled the next hearing for January 6, 2022. FORDA tweeted, “Letter of Intimation to Hon’ble @mansukhmandviya Sir regarding withdrawal from #OPD services in healthcare institutions, 27/11/2021 onwards, protesting against the multiple delays & postponements of #NEETPG2021Counselling”

FORDA on Doctors' Strike

FORDA in its official statement said,

"The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022."

FORDA's statement further reads, “We hereby urge upon the union government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis".

Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas filed by students challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) July 29 notice, providing 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 percent for EWS category in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) admissions for medical courses for the current academic year. On November 25, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that it has decided to revisit the criteria of Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for the EWS category. SC further said that a fresh decision will be taken within 4 weeks and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 6, 2021.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the Court on Thursday,