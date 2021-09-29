NEET PG Result 2021 Declared; Check Direct Link And Cut-off Marks Here

The National Board of Examinations on September 28 declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate – NEET PG Result 2021. The results of all candidates who appeared on the National-level Medical entrance exam has now been released. The results are available on the National Board of Examinations website for candidates to check. The site also hosts all important information for the candidates including qualifying cut-off marks for all categories.

NEET 2021 was held in over 260 cities and 800 test centres on September 12. Around 16 lakh candidates took part in the examination this year. The result for the entrance exam is now available online. The declaration was made through Twitter by NBE along with the qualifying cut-off for all categories. Here’s how to check the results of the examination.

Check NEET PG Result 2021

Visit the National Board of Examinations’ official website – nbe.edu.in.

Click on 'NEET PG 2021' (Neet pg result direct link available)

On the new page, click on NEET Results 2021

NEET PG 2021 Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and search roll number

Note to verify any details mentioned in the NEET PG result pdf.

Further updates on the Counselling round would follow on the same site. After checking the result, look for any new notification regarding the same on the website.

NEET PG 2021 cut-off

NEET PG qualifying cut-off percentile was also released along with the results by NBE. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying cut-off to be able to qualify. According to the board, the minimum qualifying criteria for the General (UR/EWS) category is 50 percentile. The cut-off score is 302 out of 800 for the category. Meanwhile, the SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD) category has a minimum qualifying criterion of 40 percentile with a cut-off score of 265. Lastly, the UR-PwD category has 45 Percentile qualifying criteria with a cut-off score of 283 out of 800. Counselling for the admission process will start soon.

"NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy," the official notice read.

Image: Shutterstock