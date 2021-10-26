NEET Phase 2 Registration Window To Be Closed Today, Check Steps To Register

NEET 2021 Update: National Testing Agency will be closing the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Phase 2 Registration soon. It is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Therefore, candidates should make sure to get themselves registered by 11:50 pm.

Recently, National Testing Agency also extended the deadline for filling up of second phase application and correction in detail that has been already uploaded. NTA is also expected to announce the NEET results soon. For more details, candidates should visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The documents required for registration and the steps to do the same have been attached here.

NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021: Steps to fill application form

Interested and eligible candidates must first visit the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘NEET UG 2021 for Correction Phase 2’.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the application number, password and security pin to log in.

Enter ‘Candidate’s Login’ and fill in the required details that need to be corrected.

Post completing the above mentioned steps, click on ‘submit’ and also take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

The interested candidates are hereby informed that this is the last and final opportunity for correcting their particulars. This facility is also available for those candidates who have done one time corrections earlier. Candidates should be very careful while entering the details like Email ID as it will be used by NTA for future correspondence. In case of any issues, candidates are free to reach out to NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in. Candidates must keep a check on the official website shared above to get more updates on NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021.