NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Change In NEET Syllabus

NEET SS 2021 Update: Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on plea challenging 'Last Minute' changes in the exam pattern. Over 40 PG doctors from across India filed that petition. The petition aimed to strike down the changes made in NEET SS 2021 exam pattern. The matter was heard two days before the commencement of the registration process. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty registration process is scheduled to begin on September 22, 2021

NEET SS matter on SC

Justices DY Chandrachaud and BV Nagarathna heard the matter which is based on an exam notification that was issued on July 23, 2021. To be noted that the NEET SS 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 13 and 14. However, the petitioners said that on August 31, 2021, another notification was issued through which it was informed that the exam pattern is being changed. NEET SS exam pattern that was followed was 60:40. As per the notification, 60% weightage was given to questions in Super Specialty, while 40% weightage was given to questions from other courses. However, following the August 31 notification,100% of questions will be drawn from 'general medicines.' On Monday, the petitioners have presented their arguments and the matter is now scheduled to be heard on September 27, 2021. Shyam Divan who is a senior advocate and was appearing for the petitioners contended that as per the revised syllabus, all questions would be from general medicine.