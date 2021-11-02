NEET Toppers: Mrinal Kutteri Didn't Cut Himself From Outside World While Preparation

NEET Toppers update: NEET Result 2021 for UG was announced on Monday, November 1, 2021. Mrinal Kutteri has scored a perfect 720 marks and has secured AIR 1 in NEET UG 2021. Mrinal is a native of Hyderabad and was once an engineering aspirant. He was in standard 9th when he decided to become a doctor. He decided so after considering the fact that medical field would give him a better opportunity to serve society.

I did not cut myself off from the outside world: NEET AIR 1 holder Mrinal Kutteri

While talking about how he used the lockdown period for studies, Mrinal said that the lockdown period was a double-edged sword. Though there was no time wasted on travel, studying from home could be distracting. "I made sure that I had an environment optimised for focused study," said Mrinal. He further said, “Following a well-balanced routine marked by focused sessions of study and adequate breaks helped me perform well in the NEET UG exam. I did not leave my hobbies while preparing for NEET. I think that to do so would have been counterproductive.”

“I reduced my interactions with friends during the last month before the NEET exam. But I did not cut myself off from the outside world,” said the topper

NEET 2021 UG Topper study schedule

Talking about the study schedule, Mrinal said, “Initially I found the NCERT material and other resources from Aakash Institute quite in-depth and exhaustive. But I quickly got into the habit of studying intently for short durations of about 45 minutes and taking a rejuvenating break of 10-15 minutes after that. This proved to be productive, and I could score well in tests.”