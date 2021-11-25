NEET UG 2021: SC To Hear Plea For Removing One Physics Question On Nov 30

NEET 2021 Counseling for the All India Quota seats is likely to be delayed further as a three-member panel will be reviewing the alleged error in Hindi translation of a Physics question in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The Supreme Court said that centre will file an affidavit mentioning the result of the evaluation by the committee. On November 24, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by a group of undergraduate Medical aspirants who requested the Supreme Court’s direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release NEET result again. “We do not want to fail in Physics as we do not know anything about the subject and it will be better if it is examined by experts who also know both Hindi and English language,” the Supreme Court Bench said.

Plea In Supreme Court

In the NEET UG question paper, there was "discrepancy and patent error" in question number 2 of the Physics section. In the English to Hindi translation of the question the words "amplitude of current" had been omitted and candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different answer, the petitioners said. The petitioners further said that question put Hindi speaking students at a "disadvantageous position", "jeopardizing their future

The Plea further says that due to this omission, all the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different solution. During the hearing that took place on November 24, the National Testing Agency agreed to examine the alleged error. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said that an affidavit will be filed indicating the result reached by the expert panel. All the students who have qualified the exam will appear for the NEET 2021 counselling. Candidates will be allotted seats in medical institutions across India. NEET Counselling dates are not released yet and are expected to be released after SC's order.