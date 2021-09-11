NEET UG 2021 To Be Held Tomorrow In 13 Languages, See Key Details & Instructions Here

NEET 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (undergraduate) 2021 tomorrow, September 12. Lakhs of students who have registered for the NEET-UG 2021 will appear for the national level medical entrance exam tomorrow. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

The NEET-UG 2021 exam will be conducted in in nearly 13 languages including the Punjabi and Malayam that have recently been added. The exam will be held in mainly several diverse languages to ease the opportunities for each of the respective states. These include Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu as well as English. The total number of cities where the NEET-UG 2021 will be held has also been increased from 155 to 198. There were also plans to increase the number of examination halls from 3,862 in 2020.

NEET UG 2021 Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG 2021 in single shift. The exam will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm. NTA had released the NEET-UG admit card on September 6. Candidates must download the NEET-UG 2021 admit card and take its printout. The link to download the NEET-UG 2021 admit card will be active till tomorrow. Candidates must bring the printout (hard copy) of the download e-admit card to the exam centre. Candidates will be denied entry without the hard copy of the NEET UG admit card.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2021 admit card

Moreover, NTA has resolved the issue of pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of the NEET ug admit card. "Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the Postcard size Photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/)," the official notice reads. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2021, he/she can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2021 Instructions

Candidates must read the instructions and COVID-related guidelines carefully. The instructions can be found at the second page of the NEET admit card. Moreover, NTA has released a sample OMR answer sheet on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must read the guide to fill OMR answer sheets carefully.