NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Advisory For Medical Aspirants Against Fake Websites

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC who conducts all India quota NEET counselling has released an advisory for Undergraduate students. The advisory aims to inform students against fake agents and seat allotment. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

The official notice on advisory that has been issued on November 17, 2021, advises candidates to perform the formalities of the admission process on their own. It says that candidates should try not to hire agents to complete this process. Candidates should know that the Medical Counselling Committee hosts only one official website. Apart from mcc.nic.in, the Counselling Committee does not host any other website. Therefore, candidates should stay away from any other fake websites that might be circulating false information.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Advisory: Key highlights

MCC has said that the seat allotment is done only on the basis of merit. Apart from merit, choices filled by candidates are also considered while allowing seats.

It further informs clarifies that allotment of seats is not done on nomination basis.

The notice released on November 17 reads, "MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats."

Instructions to follow