NEET UG Exam Centre Added In Dubai, Second After Kuwait: Ministry Of Education

To help the Indian student community in the Middle East, the Ministry of Education has decided to add a centre in Dubai for the medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) this year, officials said on July 22, Thursday. Earlier this month, the ministry had announced that for the first time the exam will be conducted in Kuwait. Announcing the new NEET UG exam centre, the Ministry of Education on its Twitter handle wrote: “NEET (UG)-2021 exam centre has been created in Dubai in addition to the one already at Kuwait city.”



Earlier, HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter to Foreign Secretary, Ministry for External Affairs, that "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to create one more centre city in Dubai in addition to the one already created at Kuwait city during the year 2021."

"The Indian community in the Gulf countries may appropriately be informed about this. I would also be grateful if the Indian embassies in Kuwait and Dubai are advised to extend their full cooperation to the NTA in the conduct of the exam in a fair and secured manner," he added.

NEET 2021 Exam date out

The NEET which was earlier scheduled on August 1 was postponed to September 12. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021. It will be held across India following COVID-19 protocols. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, "The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)."

In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

COVID-19 protocols for NEET exams

Minister further said that in order to successfully maintain social distancing at centres, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased by 43. Earlier it was 155 now it is 198. He tweeted, "In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020."

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages this year, which includes-- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. Among the languages, Punjabi and Malayalam are the new additions.

